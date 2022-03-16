ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save The Date: NAMIWALKS Montgomery County is Back on Saturday, May 7 at Temple U Ambler Campus

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGp8C_0egkSPfC00
The Therapy Notes team at NAMIWalks in a past year.Image via NAMI Montgomery County.

NAMIWalks is back in person, and bigger than ever!

Join them on May 7, 2022, at their new location, Temple University Ambler Campus, as NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Montgomery County PA presents their annual NAMIWalks Montgomery County PA 5k Mental Health Awareness Walk.

The walk is FREE and open to ALL.

NAMIWalks is an active display of support for people impacted by mental health conditions in hopes of changing how society views people with mental illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fqs7J_0egkSPfC00
Image via NAMI Montgomery County.

The walk brings together members of the community to combat stigma, promote awareness and celebrate hope and recovery.

The morning activities will begin at 8am with fun for all ages!

There will be DJ Music provided by Soundscape Entertainment, AIM High Studio will be warming up their walkers, enjoy delicious samplings from Bake’n Bacon food truck, Dunkin Donuts, and Philly Soft Pretzels. 

Activities include, but are not limited to, face painting, visits to sponsor tables, hearing inspirational stories from our speakers, pet Bruce the Therapy Dog, being inspired with Abbey’s Bakery, and creating giving hearts with The Peyton Heart Project. 

Keep checking the NAMIWalk website for updated activities and information.

The NAMI fun begins 8 am and the walk begins 10 am! See you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjkjI_0egkSPfC00
Image via NAMI Montgomery County.

MONTCO.Today

MCCC Lively Arts Series Offers Great Family Experiences in Pottstown and Norristown Starting March 26

Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series will present ‘Jeff Boyer’s Bubble Trouble’ at the Steel River Playhouse Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. Join the Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series for its Young Arts Explorers and Family Series for great performances and activities for both children and adults right in your own backyard.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham Little League Volunteers Plan to Build First Miracle Field in Region

Bill Slaymaker and Nancy Kirby display a rendering of the proposed baseball Miracle Field.Image via Ashley R. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times. Friends Bill Slaymaker and Nancy Kirby, who met while volunteering at Horsham Little League, are working on building the first Miracle Field in the region, writes Ashley R. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Springtime in Montco: Budding Flowers, Singing Robins, and Patches of Lanternfly Eggs, Prime for Killing

Lanternfly eggs will soon be evident throughout the area, prime for scraping and elimination.Image via Luke Hearon at Creative Commons. While the area’s most prolific summer pest won’t fully appear until May, their harbinger — lanternfly eggs — make themselves known earlier. And that appearance provides an apt time to eliminate them, reducing future numbers before the adult bugs can lay siege to area yards, streets, parks, and gardens. Frank Kummer reports on the value of early action on this annual invasion for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ANIMALS
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County CC Invites Applicants to Apply for the Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs position. The Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs is responsible for planning, developing, and managing a comprehensive Annual Giving program with goals of engaging, cultivating, and soliciting alumni, friends, faculty and staff, and students. The Associate...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

See a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County— It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MONTCO.Today

Join Us for the King of Prussia Business District Block Party for CHOP on Sunday, April 3

King of Prussia Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP kick off with a Block Party for CHOP!. This day will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, featuring games (inflatable axe throwing, whack-a-mole and more!), adoptable and sanctuary farm animals from Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary, face painting, wandering children’s characters, fire trucks, a wandering magician, balloon artist.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
