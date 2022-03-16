Save The Date: NAMIWALKS Montgomery County is Back on Saturday, May 7 at Temple U Ambler Campus

The Therapy Notes team at NAMIWalks in a past year. Image via NAMI Montgomery County.

NAMIWalks is back in person, and bigger than ever!

Join them on May 7, 2022, at their new location, Temple University Ambler Campus, as NAMI ( National Alliance on Mental Illness ) Montgomery County PA presents their annual NAMIWalks Montgomery County PA 5k Mental Health Awareness Walk.

The walk is FREE and open to ALL.

NAMIWalks is an active display of support for people impacted by mental health conditions in hopes of changing how society views people with mental illness.

Image via NAMI Montgomery County.

The walk brings together members of the community to combat stigma, promote awareness and celebrate hope and recovery.

The morning activities will begin at 8am with fun for all ages!

There will be DJ Music provided by Soundscape Entertainment, AIM High Studio will be warming up their walkers, enjoy delicious samplings from Bake’n Bacon food truck, Dunkin Donuts, and Philly Soft Pretzels.

Activities include, but are not limited to, face painting, visits to sponsor tables, hearing inspirational stories from our speakers, pet Bruce the Therapy Dog, being inspired with Abbey’s Bakery, and creating giving hearts with The Peyton Heart Project.

Keep checking the NAMIWalk website for updated activities and information.

The NAMI fun begins 8 am and the walk begins 10 am! See you there!