Student, teacher shot outside school in Mass.

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the person who opened fire in a school parking lot, wounding a teacher and student, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the TechBoston Academy parking lot.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teacher and student were preparing for a school event when someone opened fire on them from a car, according to police.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Greg Long said.

“This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable,” he continued.

A crisis team will be at the school on Wednesday but no classes will be held.

The incident remains under investigation.

