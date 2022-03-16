ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Student, teacher shot outside school in Mass.

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6cRU_0egkQpLY00

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the person who opened fire in a school parking lot, wounding a teacher and student, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the TechBoston Academy parking lot.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teacher and student were preparing for a school event when someone opened fire on them from a car, according to police.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Greg Long said.

“This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable,” he continued.

A crisis team will be at the school on Wednesday but no classes will be held.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 7

Harry11
3d ago

only way to clean up Dorchester is to send the marines in clean it up house by house! why can't these people in power figure out the solution to gun violence

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Techboston Academy
WPRI 12 News

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck also […]
HOBBS, NM
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy