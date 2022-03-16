ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NFT sales fell to $63 million over the past week. These were the 5 best-selling digital collections.

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBAY9_0egkQWlr00
CryptoPunks Rokas Tenys
  • NFT sales had a breakthrough year in 2021, and over the past 12 months, volume has hit $23 billion.
  • But after nearing $1 billion in a single week in January, sales have plunged amid an ongoing sell-off in cryptocurrencies.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Swimsuit Cover-Up Is On Sale Starting at $24

This best-selling swimsuit cover-up is on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up is currently on sale, which means the already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up!) is now offered at a low price you don't want to miss out on. Select colors of the breezy, oversized...
SHOPPING
NewsTimes

Big mistake! Collector sells the NFT of a rock worth $1 million for a penny

NFT's (non-fungible tokens, that is, cryptographic assets that represent something unique) remain a concept that is difficult for many to understand. But it is a reality that there are artists who have made money selling digital creations registered in block chains or blockchains that contain information about the originality of the piece.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $1.2 billion just left Coinbase as price surges

More than a billion dollars worth of bitcoin has been removed from one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, marking the highest single-week outflow in nearly five years.The $1.2 billion that left Coinbase comes amid a resurgent cryptocurrency market – the price of bitcoin is up over 7 per cent over the last week – and could signal a significant increase in institutional accumulation and adoption.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin continues to trade within a relatively tight window between $34,000 and $44,000, which it has traded between since the beginning of the year.The movement of funds, tracked...
STOCKS
TechRadar

What were the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2021? - All details here

Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi are the only brands whose smartphones made it to the top-10 list of those sold in 2021. According to a report from Counterpoint Research, iPhones had a spectacular year, and secured seven spots in the list --- its highest ever. What more, the top five were all swept by Apple iPhones.
CELL PHONES
RunnersWorld

Amazon's Best-Selling, Supportive Sports Bras Are On Sale For Over 50 Percent Off Today

If you've ever been on a run during which you were more focused on your bouncing chest than hitting your next mile, you know exactly what a game-changer a good sports bra can be. In fact, for anyone with larger boobs, a good sports bra is absolutely necessary for everything from yoga to long walks and high-intensity workouts. Whatever your workout style may be, it's super important to have at least a few supportive (and stylish!) sports bras on-hand.
LOTTERY
Motley Fool

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth. Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy