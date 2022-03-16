NFT sales fell to $63 million over the past week. These were the 5 best-selling digital collections.

More than a billion dollars worth of bitcoin has been removed from one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, marking the highest single-week outflow in nearly five years.The $1.2 billion that left Coinbase comes amid a resurgent cryptocurrency market – the price of bitcoin is up over 7 per cent over the last week – and could signal a significant increase in institutional accumulation and adoption.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin continues to trade within a relatively tight window between $34,000 and $44,000, which it has traded between since the beginning of the year.The movement of funds, tracked...

