Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
wamwamfm.com
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
wamwamfm.com
Aaron Eugene Mason
Aaron Eugene Mason, formally of Spurgeon, born Sept. 8th, 1982, in Huntingburg, IN to Susie (Oakman) Miley and Dale E. Mason, passed away in Knox Co. on January 15, 2023. He attended Pike Central High School and was the President of the Union at Farbest. He loved to spend time outdoors with his kids, 4-wheeler riding, fishing, and arrowhead hunting. You could always count on him to be coming out of the woods in the spring with a bag full of Morel mushrooms.
wamwamfm.com
Good Samaritan Presents Check to Knox County Sheriff for Over $166,000
Today, Good Samaritan’s State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Today’s donation is funded by the State Opioid Response Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Good Samaritan received its first SOR grant in 2020 and has received additional funding each year since the initial grant award. The next round of SOR grant awards will take place in the fall of this year.
wamwamfm.com
Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street
The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested For Molestation Warrant Out of Florida
On January 17, 2023, detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding the whereabouts of 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis. Davis was found to be wanted out of Bay County Florida for two counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
wamwamfm.com
Paul R. Bruner
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
wamwamfm.com
Roger Lee Ledgerwood
Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
wamwamfm.com
Jeffrey Alan Davis
Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
wamwamfm.com
Night To Shine Prom Night Asks For Glow Stick Donations
Bethany Christian Church is asking the public to donate glow sticks for the annual Night to Shine Event. On February 10, 2023, the Tim Tebow Foundation and Bethany Christian Church will host “Night to Shine.” The location for this year’s event will be the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes. The Night to Shine is a once-in-a-lifetime prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs who are 14 or older on the night of the event. The church is asking for GlowWithUs brand 4-inch glow sticks. If you’re able to donate, please have them delivered to: Bethany Christian Church, 1139 N. 57 Washington, IN 47501.
wamwamfm.com
Tammy Sue Brown
Tammy Sue Brown, 52, of Washington, IN passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Tammy was born to Fred and Dana Horton Porter on February 14, 1970. Her father passed away when she was only 11 months old and she was raised by her stepfather Reldon Bateman from the age of 3.
wamwamfm.com
Thomas Cornette Thompson
Thomas Cornette Thompson 81, of Oaktown went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Thomas was born on September 4, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Thelma Thompson and Charles Thompson. Tommy most recently owned and operated Thompson Construction. Previously he worked for his father-in-law at Ueding Flying...
wamwamfm.com
Marilou Bourland
Marilou Bourland, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 16, 2023 in Jasper, IN. She was born December 4, 1943 to Virgil and Gladys (Shelton) Myers in Otwell, IN. She graduated from Otwell High School in 1961 and went on to marry her husband of 50 years, Curtis Bourland. She worked for the Pike County Auditor’s Office for 35 years.
wamwamfm.com
Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith
Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith, 71, of Washington, passed away December 29, 2022 in Washington, IN. She was born February 24, 1951 to Nathan and Dixie Stewart in Vincennes, IN. She graduated Lincoln High School in Vincennes in 1968. She proudly worked for 25 years as a waitress at the Washington Pizza Hut.
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
Both boys 7th and 8th grade WJHS boys basketball teams traveled to Tell City Saturday morning for a round robin with PAC members North Posey and Tell City. In the opening 7th grade game the Hatchets improved to 17-3 with a 44-36 win over host Tell City. Kayden Gross had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
wamwamfm.com
John Kenneth Miley
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
Comments / 0