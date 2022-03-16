A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO