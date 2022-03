Visitors to Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Wednesday welcomed the return of the breeze in their hair, calls of birds swirling through the tree canopy and the soft lapping of water along the side of an aluminum boat. For the first time in two years, the historic pontoon boats cruised upon Pepper Creek as means of transporting visitors from the park’s Visitor Center to the West Entrance. Several factors delayed the return of this beloved transportation service, including the construction of a new boat barn. Now that construction is complete the boats have returned to a regular schedule.

6 DAYS AGO