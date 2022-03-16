Lankenau Medical Center President Announces Retirement, Aiming for an “Orderly Transition”

Phillip Robinson at Lankenau Medical Center. Images via Main Line Health.

Lankenau Medical Center president Phillip Robinson is retiring after 12 years, saying “I turned 65 last summer and was thinking about retiring,” reports John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Lankenau Medical Center is a 331-bed tertiary care center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County known as a teaching hospital and research institute.

Now, the parent company of Lankenau, Main Line Health, is on a national search for Robinson’s eventual retirement, however, he will stay in his role as President until a successor is chosen.

“I’m in no rush to retire and I want to help with an orderly transition,” he said.

During his time at Lankenau, Robinson expanded the cardiac services with a $500 million renovation project that focused on the heart pavilion, which opened for patients in 2013. He firmly established Lankenau Heart Institute at Main Line Health as best-in-class cardiovascular care and research facility.

In the last decade-plus, Phillip Robinson has seen Lankenau ranked in the Top 3 hospitals in the Philadelphia region and Top 10 in Pennsylvania for best regional hospitals by U.S. News and World Report.

Robinson counts the expansion and creation of the heart pavilion, as well as the research and clinical faculty it enabled Lankenau to recruit, among the accomplishments that give him the most pride.