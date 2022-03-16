Charleston Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Trafficking Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Rance McNeil, 48, sold a confidential informant approximately two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,200 on March 11, 2021. The transaction took place at McNeil’s Charleston residence. An informant conducted additional controlled buys of methamphetamine from McNeil at his residence on March 1, April 8, and May 13, 2021. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McNeil’s residence on May 18, 2021, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as over $20,000 in U.S. currency. McNeil admitted he had been distributing bulk quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin and that the seized cash was drug proceeds.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston im