Saint Albans, WV

St. Albans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 44, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from March 2021 until September 2021, Fulkerson participated in a drug trafficking ring operating in and around St. Albans. Fulkerson admitted he obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from out-of-state and distributed it in and around St. Albans. Fulkerson admitted selling more than 100 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on three occasions in July and August 2021. On August 11, 2021, Fulkerson fled on a motorcycle from Putnam County Deputies in Poca. He was arrested after dropping the motorcycle in a private yard near Winfield and fleeing on foot. Police recovered 95 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, and more than $70,000 from Fulkerson’s backpack. The next morning, FBI and drug task force personnel executed a search warrant at Fulkerson’s St. Albans residence where they seized more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 22 firearms, and several vehicles which were used to facilitate drug trafficking or were purchased with drug proceeds.

Fulkerson pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 16, 2022.

This case is part of a long-term investigation of a methamphetamine distribution network that resulted in 17 individuals being charged with various drug and firearms offenses in three separate indictments.

James Edward Bennett, III, Denise Marie Cottrill, Angie Lane Harbour, Michael Antonio Smith, and Jason Robert Oxley have already pleaded guilty. Timothy Wayne Dodd is scheduled for trial on March 22, 2022. The remaining defendants are scheduled for trial on May 3, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks is handling the prosecution.

This prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

