Blackstone Griddles & Accessories to Beef Up Your Grill Game

Thank the kitchen god, our days of mediocre phở have come to an end. One year ago, my family moved from central San Diego to East County. Though we occasionally miss the walkability of our old, urban neighborhood, the dearth of quality phở has proven our most challenging adjustment. The noodle soup is the preferred comfort food of my Vietnamese-American wife, so I’ve come to view any break of bad news, chilly weather, or malaise as opportunity to try out one of many phở shops nearby.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO