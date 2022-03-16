ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

12 Steakhouse Secrets You Can Use At Home

By Anita Surewicz
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Restaurant fads come and go but it looks like steakhouses are here to stay. According to Statista, in 2018, around 37% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 visited a steakhouse in a period of three months. From the opening of Delmonico's in 1837 — a restaurant considered by...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Bbc Good Food#Celebrity Chef#Stock#Food Drink#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy’s Has a $1 Chicken Sandwich Deal for the Next 6 Weeks

Wendy's is loading up March with deals on sandwiches. You probably shouldn't expect anything else from the Twitter account that also runs hundreds of drive-thru windows. One of the most enticing deals this month will land you a premium chicken sandwich for just a dollar. Through April 10, you can grab the complicated-sounding premium chicken sandwich for $1 when you buy another at full price. You'll find that deal sitting in the Wendy's app alongside the chain's many other deals.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Click10.com

Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM. 3451 NE 1ST AVENUE. MIDTOWN MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Taco Bell’s Most Popular Temporary Item Is Coming Back This Week

Of all of its limited-time items, Nacho Fries are Taco Bell's #1 best-sellers. Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 and in a Nacho Fries box-complete with a Beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, and fountain drink for $5.49. Are you excited about the return of Nacho Fries at...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

119K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy