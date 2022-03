CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M (26-10) is back in the NCAA DII Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, but they have a tough challenge against a team that has only lost one game this season, Glenville State (32-1). “They’re really, really good. They’re really athletic,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “They really can get to the hole, so you know one of the big keys is having to contain them. You know, contain them off the dribble.”

