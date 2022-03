As if time did not pass. As if the weight of nearly thirty-six couldn't be enough. Yet, against all odds, Rafael Nadal reaches eighteen after the Australian 3-in-a-row and the victory in Acapulco. Better than Sampras in 1997 and Federer in 2018: better only Djokovic, able to win the first forty-one games of the season in 2011 and to make twenty-one in 2020 before the pandemic.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO