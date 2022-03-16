ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Very Good Food Company reducing production and headcount

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0egkO0V000

Plant-based Very Good Food Co. Inc.

VGFC,

-26.64%

said Wednesday that it is temporarily lowering both production and headcount, halting non-critical capital expenditures, and taking other steps to manage liquidity and drive profitability. Supply chain disruptions have driven inventory to levels that require a pullback in production. The company says it will also focus on cost improvements, which could drive further workforce reductions. "Digital marketing costs to acquire new customers have increased over the past year, largely related to structural changes of the largest digital and social platforms," said Chief Executive Mitchell Scott in a statement. "This challenge has required us to review our online strategy and marketing expenditures to optimize our return on investment. As such, we expect our growth will slow down in the near-term in this channel." The company also experienced higher-than-expected cash burn over the past several months, which has put a strain on short-term liquidity. Very Good Food shares fell 3.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and have plunged nearly 89% over the last year. The S&P 500 index

SPX,

+1.28%

is up 7.6% for the past 12 months.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Russian businesses in US face backlash from war in Ukraine

They’re pouring out vodka, boycotting Russian restaurants and even leaving threatening voicemail messages at Russian businesses. Angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine, some Americans are taking it out on Russian businesses and brands in the U.S. — or anything that sounds Russian.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Expands Portfolio With Hash Bats Infused Pre-Roll

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)(TSX:TLRY) announced the launch of Good Supply Hash Bats, the brand's unique take on infused pre-rolls. Joining Good Supply's award-winning portfolio of cannabis products, Hash Bats is a smooth-smoking, hash-infused pre-roll that "hits hard." Unlike a standard cannabis pre-roll, Good Supply's Hash Bats is the perfect blend...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Headcount#Digital#Spx
Benzinga

Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

Fluence by OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, entered into a distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
MarketWatch

Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China aids Russia amid Putin’s war on Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday offered a warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, according to the White House. “He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bring Me The News

Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target has launched a curated collection of products aimed at reducing waste. It's called Target Zero, and products that are designed to be refillable, reusable, compostable, made from recycled products, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic will be marked with the Target Zero logo. Target says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

116K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy