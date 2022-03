Marist senior guard Avery Fantucci will be playing softball at Michigan after graduation, but her name will go down in War Eagles’ history for her final varsity basketball game that included a pair of buzzer beaters to clinch the program’s first-ever state title. A thrilling four days of state championship action took place in Macon this past weekend and Fantucci’s viral heroics highlighted the action and were picked up nationally by various news outlets and hoops fans alike.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO