ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs May Close Coatesville, Philly VA Medical Center, Shift Services to New KOP Facility

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0el3_0egkNZ6900
The Coatesville VA Medical Center.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs aims to close 17 VA medical centers across the country, including centers in Coatesville and Philadelphia, writes Patricia Kime for Military.com.

The department’s recently unveiled plan also calls for the shift of services to more than 30 new or rebuilt hospitals. In some cases, private care would be relied upon.

King of Prussia would be the location of one of the new state-of-the-art facilities.

In areas with diminishing populations of veterans, the need for these healthcare facilities dwindles. However, multiple lawmakers have weighed in on the injustice it does to veterans, who require military aid not often supplied at regular hospitals. 

“I will fight tooth and nail against any proposals that blindly look to reduce access to VA care or put our veterans at a disadvantage,” said Sen. Jon Tester, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers see it as a new opportunity to replenish the VA’s slowly crumbling infrastructure. 

The final plans must be approved by Congress before any removal or construction can begin.

Veterans receiving aid from either the Coatesville or Philadelphia VA Centers would be relocated to nearby hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

In the fiscal year 2019, the Coatesville VA Medical Center served 18,860 veteran patients, had 231,168 outpatient visits and completed 2,240 inpatient and residential admissions. It has 302 operating beds and approximately 1,300 employees.

Read more about the proposal for VA medical centers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at Military.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

USA Today: Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Coatesville, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Coatesville, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Coatesville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy