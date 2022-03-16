ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Council and Bianchi

By Carl Hunnell
richlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3...

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Lynn Council delves into rDNA

LYNN — The City Council is expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday regarding a proposed ordinance on the use of recombinant DNA technology as part of a citywide effort The post Lynn Council delves into rDNA appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy