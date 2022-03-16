ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A mostly sunny and mild Wednesday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure is building in from the west which means mostly sunny and mild conditions today, sunny and warm conditions for St. Patrick's Day. The second front of the week moves through on Friday bringing more rain and some storms primarily during the morning hours. Many of us will be under...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Tornado Threat Increasing, Severe Storm Potential Tonight

Areas of the Northshore have been upgraded to a Level 3 Threat for severe storms, with an even GREATER risk for tornadoes!. I hope you had a great St. Patrick’s Day, because a change in our forecast happens tonight and will affect your morning routine on Friday. We got...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC6.com

Mild & Mainly Sunny To End The Week

A few icy spots overnight. Upper 20s. Thursday, partly sunny and mild. Minor snow accumulation from Wednesday quickly melted away. near 50°. Thursday night, partly cloudy. Around 30°. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds. Around 50°. Friday night, cloudy with rain late. Mid to upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Louisiana State
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Monday: mostly sunny and 32

Monday in Loveland is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 12. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Tuesday, with a high near 41. The overnight low will be near 17 with a 30% chance of snow. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.
LOVELAND, CO
KLTV

Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect a lot more sunshine today and temperatures will be even warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds begin to increase tonight with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and say in the mid to upper 40s through midday tomorrow. The cold front arrives around lunch time tomorrow with scattered showers likely. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 30s by late afternoon with a slight chance for some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain, especially in northern counties. Skies clear out overnight and by Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the 20s. We’ll see more sunshine this weekend with gradually warming temperatures.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Daily Camera

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 30s before temperatures in the 50s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 34 and an overnight low of 20, with windchill as low as -4. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny...
BOULDER, CO
#First Day Of Spring#Severe Weather#Southern Mississippi#Sela
KEYT

Sunny skies and mild temperatures for this week

An offshore flow pattern will develop beneath building high pressure aloft today. A warming and drying trend will establish through Wednesday with periods of gusty Santa Ana winds. High temperatures will be back above normal in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 30s and 40s. A cooling trend is expected for Thursday and Friday, then offshore flow will reestablish for next weekend.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Idaho8.com

Mostly sunny for Saturday, stormy weather Sunday

High pressure to our south will help to usher in some warmer temps, with highs getting back into the 30's and 40's. Saturday is the warm before the next storm, as a system moves in for Sunday. We'll see scattered snow and rain showers for this Sunday. Another storm arrives Tuesday with highs into the 40's.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Enjoy Spring-like Temps Before Another First Alert Weather Day

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – A warming ridge of high pressure is moving into Colorado. We will have spring-like temperatures to welcome spring on Sunday. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the metro area. We will see significant melting of the snow and ice from the storm earlier this week. (credit: CBS) Sunday daytime high temperatures will be in the low 60s. By Sunday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Snow will return to the mountains on Sunday afternoon. In the Denver metro area, it’s...
DENVER, CO
WDSU

Two rounds of storms this week

NEW ORLEANS — Two rounds of storms are on the way this week, and those storms could bring some strong weather to some. First, Sunday night isn't cold as Saturday night (no freezing temps!) but it is still chilly to cold. Low temperatures on the Northshore and in coastal Mississippi will fall into the 30s for some while others will stay in the low 40s. Lows on the South Shore will mainly be in the middle and upper 40s, but those closer to the lake on the South Shore could bottom out near 50 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Calm before the storm

NEW ORLEANS — Clouds are slowly trying to clear today, and highs may make it into the low 70s for some who end up seeing sunshine. Others will stay in the 60s. Tomorrow will also be dry! There will be some clouds around and highs will make it into the middle and upper 70s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

