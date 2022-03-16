ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

GOP SOS hopeful imports election fraud theorists to promote Nye County measure

By Michael Lyle
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 3 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khcrJ_0egkN3BO00

Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant, accompanied by Republican figures from across the country who have previously promoted election fraud conspiracy theories, made a push Tuesday for Nye County to switch to hand-counting paper ballots.

A Colorado official, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, recently indicted on charges of election tampering , was also invited by Marchant to present to Nye officials.

“She was detained last week for doing her job,” Marchant told commissioners. “I like to ask you the forces that detained her, what are they trying to hide? Why wouldn’t they let her come address you today?”

According to Colorado Newsline , Peters was indicted on “10 counts related to an investigation into election equipment tampering that led to a system security breach last summer,” released on bond March 11, and isn’t allowed to leave the state.

Marchant is one of several ardent advocates of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent who are now running for offices which administer elections. Marchant falsely claimed he was the victim of election fraud after losing to Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in the 2020 election.

Although the indicted Colorado official could not attend, Nye commissioners did receive a presentation from Russell Ramsfeld , a Texas businessman who has sought funding from Republican donors and made multiple false election claims, including the bogus assertion that election software used in the United States originated in Venezuela and could easily be manipulated.

Marchant, during his presentation to Nye officials Tuesday, offered to fund the county transition to paper ballots, saying there was a possibility he could help out financially.

“I can’t say definitively, but I think we could probably work toward that,” he said. “A lot of people are saying what are the costs of this? What are the costs of us losing our Second Amendment rights? What is the cost of us losing our First Amendment rights? That’s where we are headed if we don’t do this.”

County Commissioners voted unanimously to formally request Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino to administer the primary and general elections using paper ballots only and hand-counting the results. It’s her decision to implement the change.

“I’m not saying no I will not,” Merlino told commissioners prior to their vote. “I just think I need to get past the primary because we are so far in.”

After doing a review of alleged election integrity issues, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, announced in April she found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Despite Cegavske’s report, Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland said she wanted to bring the measure forward after “hearing from the Tea Party and their voting integrity presentation.”

“The people are concerned about whether or not their votes are being processed,” she said.

Merlino painted a logistical nightmare that would accompany switching systems ahead of the June primary, but didn’t rule out further consideration ahead of the general.

“I can’t even consider this for the primary,” Merlino told commissioners prior to their vote. “It’s just physically impossible for me to do it at this time.”

In a presentation prior to the agenda item explaining the election process and security measures the county takes, she said hand counting ballots comes with human error.

When discussing the measure, she recommended analyzing the possibility of implementing paper ballots after the primary to look at potential costs to Nye County and gather recommendations from other places across the country.

“If we do have an issue with the hand count and we’re off and have to hand count again, and again, you have to think about the cost of doing a hand count more than once and also the impact it has on the voters of Nye County,” she said. “Not everyone agrees with this. Some do and some don’t. The delay in results also impacts Nye County voters as well as voters in the state because we do run federal and state elections.”

She also worried how the switch would affect their county’s ability to remain compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.

In addition to offering unspecified financial assistance, Marchant said “we can bring in people to help through the process of whatever she needs.”

“We have access to those groups that can do that,” he said.

Kerry Durmick, the Nevada State Director for All Voting is Local, criticized the measure not only for being a “ push from election conspiracy theorists, one who is currently a Republican candidate for Secretary of State,” but also for negatively affecting voters.

“The Nye county clerk expressed a move to this system would violate the Americans with Disa bilities Act of 1990 and would cause a tremendous financial constraint on Nye County,” Durmick said. “The transition to an all-paper ballot election would suppress voters of color and voters with disabilities and will likely create longer wait times at polling places across the county. There’s no reason why we should be creating barriers to the ballot through resolutions such as these.”

Tuesday’s proposal wasn’t the first attempt by counties to make changes to elections based on concerns of “election integrity”  – unsubstantiated claims of issues surrounding the 2020 election.

A recent proposal in Washoe County, which was proposed out of baseless claims that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election, sought to post the National Guard at polling sites and also asked for votes to be hand counted.

The measure was removed from the Washoe commission’s consideration, but an amended version is expected to be discussed later this month.

In an interview Tuesday, Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said at least one county commissioner, Ken Gray, was interested in putting an election proposal on the agenda, but had pulled the item multiple times.

He believed it was similar to what was discussed at Nye County.

One Nye county commissioner also suggested Tuesday having a ballot question to gauge voter’s interest during the general election.

“So it’s not thrown back at us later on to say, ‘yeah, you guys didn’t do it right.’ ”

The post GOP SOS hopeful imports election fraud theorists to promote Nye County measure appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Voting proposal, borne from unsubstantiated fraud claims, might not be the last, groups say

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Civil rights and voting advocacy groups say a proposed resolution before the Washoe County Commission, which calls for using the National Guard at polling sites, is unconstitutional and is designed to disenfranchise voters. They also warn more local efforts designed to restrict voting might surface ahead of the 2022 midterm election.  The Washoe County election […] The post Voting proposal, borne from unsubstantiated fraud claims, might not be the last, groups say appeared first on Nevada Current.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Report details, confirms Nevada prison system missteps during pandemic

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The number of eligible people released from Nevada prisons declined during the pandemic and deaths among those incarcerated were high compared to other states, according to a new analysis from the Crime and Justice Institute. The recent findings sparked reactions from civil rights groups, who say the new report repeats calls they have been making […] The post Report details, confirms Nevada prison system missteps during pandemic appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Experts warn increased threats on officials could spark violence ahead of election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As candidate filings for the 2022 midterm elections begin kicking campaign season into full swing, some experts worry the threatening rhetoric and language being supported by Republican candidates could escalate to violence.  The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already issued a warning that the midterm elections could be a rallying point for domestic extremists, […] The post Experts warn increased threats on officials could spark violence ahead of election appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Nye County, NV
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Government
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Wisconsin GOP leader meets with election fraud backers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly is meeting privately with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, but only after he kicked a fellow GOP lawmaker and candidate for governor out of the closed-door gathering. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the Wednesday meeting, saying as he walked in to the Capitol hearing room that he meets with anyone who asks. But he wouldn’t allow state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor who has introduced resolutions to decertify the election, into the room. Ramthun called it obstruction.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Jim Marchant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#State Elections#General Elections#Second Amendment#Gop#Sos#Republican#The Big Lie#Democratic
WCNC

Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election. The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
602
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy