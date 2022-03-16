ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar nominations 2022: The full list of nominees

By Jacob Stolworthy and Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Oscars 2022 nominations have been announced.

This year’s race was officially launched with the announcement of all the films, actors and directors set to battle it out on 27 Marc.

Films in contention include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog , Denis Villeneuve’s Dune , Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car.

In terms of actors, Will Smith ( King Richard ), Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story ) and Andrew Garfield ( tick, tick... BOOM! ) have all been nominated.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car –Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune –Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

