ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Committed’ gang member jailed for 14 years for shopping centre killing

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpQjk_0egkMoHX00

A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, stabbed 21-year-old Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.

The “committed” gang member, who appeared in four YouTube music videos, had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

On Wednesday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for 14 years with a further four years on extended licence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feWXP_0egkMoHX00

Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.

At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder, the court was told.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the “appalling” violence in front of adults and children at Brent Cross came after Rexson told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison he was looking for a knife “for the ride”.

The teenager searched the internet for a shop selling knives and, less than 35 minutes later, had one tucked into his tracksuit bottoms in the busy shopping centre.

The Thugs For Life gang member came across the victim, who was associated with the rival A9 gang, outside a JD Sports shop “by chance”.

During a brief confrontation, Mr Ngwendema was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart.

He stumbled towards Marks and Spencer and collapsed on the concourse where he died.

He was heard by shoppers to say: “I’ve been duked (stabbed). Someone get me an ambulance.”

I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence - this is inevitable as a gang member. There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence

Judge Leonard

Rexson ran back into JD Sports and, when detained by security guards, claimed it was “mistaken identity”.

Following his arrest, he dropped the 6cm-long lock-knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.

Judge Leonard said Rexson was a “committed and active” member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang’s Instagram account, which featured people with guns.

He also ran a Snapchat account and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos with violent lyrics.

The judge also referred to statements from Mr Ngwendema’s family describing him as having a “heart of gold”.

Rexson, of Kingsbury, north-west London , had admitted manslaughter by loss of control because he was in fear of being attacked.

Judge Leonard told him: “I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence – this is inevitable as a gang member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEiIr_0egkMoHX00

“There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence.”

The judge sentenced Rexson to 10 months in jail for possession of the blade to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

He ordered a charge of murder to lie on court file, after the lesser plea was accepted by the Crown.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, of Scotland Yard, said: “There are clearly no winners in this case. The tragedy of Gedeon’s death has remained with me throughout this investigation, and again today I wish to express my team’s heartfelt sympathies to his family.

“Rexson has also paid a significant price for what he has admitted was a loss of control. There is no doubt in my mind that his gang lifestyle was the reason for his appalling actions that evening.

“I also want to pay tribute to the security staff and management of the Brent Cross Shopping Centre, for their initial response to the incident and subsequent support for the investigation. I am very grateful to them.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nimroy Hendricks: Girl, 15, jailed for stabbing man to death

A 15-year-old girl has been jailed after admitting stabbing a man to death in West Sussex. Nimroy Hendricks, 24, was found in Russell Way, Crawley, in October 2020, with a stab wound to the chest. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Murder#Youtube Music#Shopping#Mistaken Identity#The Old Bailey#Brent Cross#Wormwood Scrubs#The Thugs For Life#Jd Sports
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death

A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months. Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019. A post-mortem examination found she died of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies...
HEALTH SERVICES
Vice

‘I Hope He Rots in Jail’: Man Who Married and Swindled 18 Women Arrested

Sanjana was instantly drawn to Bibhu Prasad Swain’s profile on a prominent Indian matrimonial site. She was in her 40s and he claimed to be in his early 50s. His profile included photographs in cars with flashing red lights – the kind only very important government dignitaries owned. Swain claimed he had a stable and prestigious government job at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. And then he sent her a message.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

'Monster' who killed Northwich toddler guilty of manslaughter

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a road traffic collision or multi-storey fall" has been found guilty of manslaughter. Brandon Heath attacked the 22-month-old girl at a house in Northwich, while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Hempstead Gang Member Convicted Of Violent Shooting

An alleged Bloods street gang member on Long Island with a lengthy rap sheet was convicted on multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man in a busy intersection and attempting to flee from justice, the DA announced. Hempstead resident Trevor Ford, age 30 was convicted on Tuesday, March 15 of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Cleveland Police arrests 26 in 'county lines' drugs raids

Twenty-six people have been arrested as part of a 14-month police operation to disrupt "county lines" drugs gangs. Cleveland Police said Operation Burford was one its largest investigations into organised crime in Stockton. It targeted gangs exploiting vulnerable adults and children, some as young as 12, to move drugs across...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NOLA.com

Admitted Bloods gang member from Georgia jailed in 2004 New Orleans murder

A man who admitted to a role in the violent Bloods gang in Georgia was held under $750,000 bond Friday in a 17-year-old New Orleans murder case. Rodney Daniel, 48, also known as Rodney Dannell, has been booked with second-degree murder in the Feb. 10, 2006, killing of Gregory Landor, 50, in the 7th Ward, according to records that police filed in Criminal District Court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Altrincham 'manipulative' domestic abuser jailed for 18 years

A "dangerous and manipulative" man who subjected his partner to three years of physical, sexual, mental and financial abuse has been jailed for 18 years. Philip Daly, 42, was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of two counts of rape, five sexual offences, eight counts of assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester fly-tipper fined after being caught on CCTV

A woman who was caught on CCTV dumping bags of rubbish on a Manchester street has been fined more than £600. Keighley Whyte was spotted fly-tipping on New Viaduct Street in Ancoats and Beswick in June 2020. The 27-year-old, of Tartan Street, Clayton, admitted the offence at Manchester Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy