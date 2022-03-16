ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tzxs_0egkMjru00

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin’s WrestleMania 18 opponent dies at 63

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Who killed Ashley McDonald? Questions remain

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SATURDAY: High pressure is situated to our west today, which means we will see a cooling north breeze. Gusts could be up to 20mph, so be prepared for periods of wind today. Otherwise it should be very nice with sunshine and temperatures mild in the mid 60s. That’s a little below normal for mid-March. SUNDAY: […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Smackdown#Contessa
WJTV 12

Former Rankin County deputy tax collector pleads guilty to embezzlement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Rankin County deputy tax collector pled guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White said Tiffany Loftin’s guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7, 2022. Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. White said she embezzled nearly […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Omaha.com

Oats star in a timely new beer for St. Patrick's Day

Irish Whiskey Cask Scottish Oatmeal Stout, a beer celebrating Celtic culture, is now available in the U.S. Originally developed a decade ago by Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn to mark St. Patrick’s Day, this limited-edition beer hadn’t been available in the U.S. until recently. Abroad, it received numerous international distinctions including “Best in Class-Porters and Stouts” at the Alberta Beverage Awards and Grand Gold at the Global Monde Selection Awards last year.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Smell of Texas wildfires waft through Houston, southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities. NEXT >> REPORTED CAUSE OF FIRES… TIME LAPSE Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Things you remember if you grew up in the early 2000s

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Take me back to those good old days again,” is a saying that comes to mind when witticism sayings, movies, or places is brought up from the past. Many things have changed from the early 2000s up until 2022. The early 2000s played a vital part in the childhoods of young […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy