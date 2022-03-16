ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cardi B is a My Chemical Romance fan: ‘They don’t make music like this anymore’

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6hEG_0egkMh6S00

Cardi B has come out as a fan of My Chemical Romance , sharing one of their biggest hits on social media.

The rapper posted a link to the band’s track “I’m Not Okay (I Promise) and wrote “they don’t make music like this anymore”.

Fans then made My Chemical Romance aware of the tweet and the band responded by saying: “Grazie mille Cardi!”

Cardi B’s support of the emo rockers comes ahead of their much-anticipated reunion tour , which kicks off later this year.

The tour starts in May in the UK, with a gig at the Eden Project, and further dates will follow in cities such as Milton Keynes, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The band will also be touring New Zealand and Australia as well as America.

My Chemical Romance were scheduled to perform in Ukraine and Russia but the band cancelled the dates due to the ongoing conflict in the area.

In a statement, the band said: “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022. We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

Cardi B had criticised “leaders” for their reaction to the conflict in Ukraine. The “WAP” rapper said: “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about [who’s] really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.”

She added: “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Comments / 2

Related
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Kodak Black Says If His Child Is a Boy, He’ll Be the Mother’s Boyfriend, But If It’s a Girl, He’ll Be Her Baby Daddy

Kodak Black gave a weird response about being a soon-to-be father again in his new interview with The Breakfast Club. During his video interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was published on Wednesday (Feb. 23) on their YouTube channel, Kodak revealed that he has another baby on the way. Despite the baby news, Yak said he doesn't want a girl this time around, instead he wants a boy. When TBC cohost Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Kodak needs to have a girl because it will settle him down, the “Super Gremlin” rapper delivered a crazy response to his suggestion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Urban Islandz

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Rihanna Getting Pregnant Before Getting Married

Boosie Badazz is totally down for Rihanna choosing to not get married before getting pregnant. Rihanna’s pregnancy has seen many commenting on the beauty mogul growing and thriving with the love of her life, A$AP Rocky, and their baby that’s on the way. Rihanna revealed a month ago that she was expecting a child, but she has not given details about the child’s gender or expected date of arrival.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Chemical Romance#Ukraine#Russia#Chemical#Wap
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind. “The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy