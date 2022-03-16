3 Montgomery County Towns Among Top 10 Places to Live in PA, With 5 Towns in Top 20 Nationwide

Image via Pexels.

3 Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pennsylvania, and 5 are in the top 100 towns, with these scenic spots shining throughout the list, according to a new ranking by Niche.

Niche based its ranking on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Second-placed Penn Wynne in the Top Ten offers residents a fun suburban feel with many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The town boasts highly rated schools, which makes it a great place to raise a family.

Ardmore, a fun walkable town, is next in 4th place. It offers an urban-suburban mix feel and plenty of amenities that make it attractive to millennials to retirees, as well as easy train and car transportation to Philadelphia.

Narberth made the list at No. 8, followed by Jenkintown in No. 18 and Blue Bell at No. 19. These Montgomery County towns have great restaurants, shopping, hotels, and culture.