ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

3 Montgomery County Towns Among Top 10 Places to Live in PA, With 5 Towns in Top 20 Nationwide

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxahG_0egkLqpy00
Image via Pexels.

3 Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pennsylvania, and 5 are in the top 100 towns, with these scenic spots shining throughout the list, according to a new ranking by Niche.

Niche based its ranking on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Second-placed Penn Wynne in the Top Ten offers residents a fun suburban feel with many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The town boasts highly rated schools, which makes it a great place to raise a family.

Ardmore, a fun walkable town, is next in 4th place. It offers an urban-suburban mix feel and plenty of amenities that make it attractive to millennials to retirees, as well as easy train and car transportation to Philadelphia.

Narberth made the list at No. 8, followed by Jenkintown in No. 18 and Blue Bell at No. 19. These Montgomery County towns have great restaurants, shopping, hotels, and culture.

Read more about the best places to live in Montgomery County and across Pennsylvania at Niche here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Narberth, PA
City
Penn Wynne, PA
MONTCO.Today

Whatever Happened to the CWA-24?

Marc Lucca.Image via Aqua Pennsylvania. For months we have read mistruths about Aqua’s interest in purchasing Chester Water Authority. False claims that Aqua would close the Octoraro Reservoir, claims we wouldn’t extend similar jobs to current CWA employees or that they would be forced to relocate and many other complete fabrications that we’ve proven to be inaccurate. Instead of making up mistruths about what Aqua would do to CWA if the sale went through, many of us wish they would answer questions we’ve been asking — like, for instance, whatever happened to the CWA-24?
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Fbi#Crime Rates#Pexels#The U S Census Bureau
MONTCO.Today

Springtime in Montco: Budding Flowers, Singing Robins, and Patches of Lanternfly Eggs, Prime for Killing

Lanternfly eggs will soon be evident throughout the area, prime for scraping and elimination. While the area’s most prolific summer pest won’t fully appear until May, their harbinger — lanternfly eggs — make themselves known earlier. And that appearance provides an apt time to eliminate them, reducing future numbers before the adult bugs can lay siege to area yards, streets, parks, and gardens. Frank Kummer reports on the value of early action on this annual invasion for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Plymouth Meeting and Willow Grove Malls Owner PREIT Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Its Ability to Stay in Business

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, has “substantial doubt” about being able to remain in business over the next year, according to the annual report the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

See a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County— It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

Big Consequences for Small Businesses: Firstrust Bank Offers Info on Avoiding Apr. 15 Tax Mishaps

Firstrust Bank offers timely advice to small business owners at tax time. As area residents continue to march through March, there is much to look forward to: Daylight is lasting a bit longer in the late afternoons; spring training in Fla. may begin soon (depending on contract negotiations); and summer rentals at the Jersey Shore are disappearing quickly. But there’s a dreaded task looming: tax day.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs May Close Coatesville, Philadelphia VA Medical Center, Shift Services to New King of Prussia Facility

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs aims to close 17 VA medical centers across the country, including centers in Coatesville and Philadelphia, writes Patricia Kime for Military.com. The department’s recently unveiled plan also calls for the shift of services to more than 30 new or rebuilt hospitals. In some cases,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County CC Invites Applicants to Apply for the Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs position. The Associate Director of Annual Giving Programs is responsible for planning, developing, and managing a comprehensive Annual Giving program with goals of engaging, cultivating, and soliciting alumni, friends, faculty and staff, and students. The Associate...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Nearby Chesco’s Coatesville VA Medical Center May Be Closing

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs aims to close 17 medical centers across the country, including the one in Coatesville, writes Patricia Kime for Military.com. The department’s recently unveiled plan also calls for the shift of services to more than 30 new or rebuilt hospitals. In some cases, private care would be relied upon.
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy