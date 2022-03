JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jared Bridegan, 33, was ambushed and murdered on February 16. The reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $18,000. Since the shooting, police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a specific Ford F-150. Police speculate the year model is between 2004-2008 and the vehicle is blue with a tool box in the back. Investigators said the truck could have something to do with their case.

