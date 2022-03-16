ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man assaults child for ‘looking at his girlfriend’

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man accused of assaulting a child over a woman last month now faces multiple charges.

According to Metro police, Arjun Dangi ,19, forced a child into the laundry room of an apartment complex on Feb. 9 and told the child that if he ever looked or spoke to his girlfriend again, he would kill him.

Arjun Dangi (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The child told officers Dangi strangled him and placed a pocketknife on his face. Dangi used so much force during the assault that it impaired the child’s ability to breathe, according to an affidavit.

Officers say that a witness and the child were able to identify Dangi as the suspect in the assault.

Dangi now faces two counts of aggravated assault and harassment charges. he is being held in the Metro jail on a $20,000 bond.

Comments / 23

Calvin Landers
3d ago

This sounds weak the MAN is 19 I bet the CHILD is 17 both teenagers ,deceptive title what is the age of this child ? Shouldn't have pulled knife let's move on.

Pamela Worley
2d ago

the girl needs to get away from that guy if he is that jealous..next he will blame her and hurt her..This guy needs help

Nichole Hodges
2d ago

Are you serious, She don't look all that anyway, God gave people eyes to see. VERY INSECURE!! HE'S A POOR EXCUSE OF A MAN.

