VMFA launching mobile art experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts? Now they’re coming to a town near you.

Through September, the VMFA’s state-of-the-art “ Art-mobile ” is stopping at more than 1,000 locations across the commonwealth.

It will be touring with a new exhibit called “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.”

The exhibit includes paintings, photos and prints from different time periods.

