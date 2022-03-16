ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VMFA launching mobile art experience

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts? Now they’re coming to a town near you.

Through September, the VMFA’s state-of-the-art “ Art-mobile ” is stopping at more than 1,000 locations across the commonwealth.

It will be touring with a new exhibit called “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.”

The exhibit includes paintings, photos and prints from different time periods.

Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
