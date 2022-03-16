VMFA launching mobile art experience
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts? Now they’re coming to a town near you.
Through September, the VMFA’s state-of-the-art “ Art-mobile ” is stopping at more than 1,000 locations across the commonwealth.
It will be touring with a new exhibit called “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.”
The exhibit includes paintings, photos and prints from different time periods.
