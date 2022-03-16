ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Mistrial declared in Cherokee County murder case

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juBXn_0egkIvME00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The first days of a murder trial in Cherokee County resulted in a mistrial on Monday after an investigator reportedly failed to disclose a piece of digital evidence to all parties in the trial.

According to InstaNews Cherokee County , Cody Ray Roberts is charged with capital murder of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who was found dead by an apparent gunshot wound in a home on CR 2117 in the Maydelle area on November 7, 2018.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the trial for the murder of Lawson began in the 369th District Court on Monday. A jury was picked and the state began calling witnesses on Tuesday.

Mistrial announced for former Neches ISD principal after attorney has medical emergency in court

During the trial, the CCSO and the district attorney’s office determined “that a piece of digital evidence was not released to the district attorney’s office or the defense.”

The issue was brought before Judge Michael Davis and the defense. Davis declared a mistrial at that time and the trial will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence,” a statement by Dickson said.

Dickson went on to say that the sheriff’s office supports Judge Davis’s ruling, “as we will always support a fair and honest judicial system.”

To ensure this type of mistake isn’t repeated in the future, the sheriff’s office said it is in the process of implementing policy and procedures.

At this time, the suspect remains in the Cherokee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Marion County man sentenced to federal prison for distributing bombmaking instructions

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Jefferson man has been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Beau Daniel Merryman, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021, to distributing information relating to explosives and destructive devices and was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday. “Anyone […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman wanted for alleged credit card abuse

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is looking for a woman who has a felony warrant for credit card abuse. Police are searching for Annaliesa Casteel who was an employee of a local landscaping company in 2021. During that time, she reportedly got one of their fuel cards and used the card […]
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Cherokee County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mistrial#Instanews Cherokee County#The 369th District Court#Neches Isd#Ccso
KETK / FOX51 News

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man charged in 2020 shooting pleads to lesser charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man originally charged with murder from a 2020 shooting after a fight at a party pleaded down to a lesser charge on Tuesday. 23-year-old Tommy Pettigrew was charged with killing 39-year-old Christopher Bolden outside after a fight between them at Pettigrew’s house. Pettigrew agreed to a plea deal that […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Mistrial announced for former Neches ISD principal after attorney has medical emergency in court

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mistrial was announced on Monday in Anderson County for the case involving Kimberlyn Snider, the former Neches ISD elementary school principal, according to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell’s Office. Steven Green, Snider’s defense attorney, reportedly experienced a medical emergency, so a mistrial was declared. A new trial date has not […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An alleged vehicle robbery happened in the 2000 block of East Cotton Street in Longview around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. Upon officers arrival, officers say they came in contact with a woman that said a tall Black male approached her with a gun and demanded her vehicle as she was leaving her […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD detective retires after 31 years of service

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Detective John Ragland with the Tyler Police Department is retiring after 31 years of service with the department. Detective Ragland started his career at the Tyler Police Department in February 1991. He worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, honor guard member, district investigator, crime victim’s liaison, crimes against persons […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy