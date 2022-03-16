ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reggie Wayne: I just feel like I’ve got something to share

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouFkt_0egkIlmC00

INDIANAPOLIS – Reggie Wayne’s days – his regimen – were scripted.

And enviable.

Wake up.

Make sure his four sons were good.

See that they got to school.

Go back to bed.

Crawl out of bed again, this time to actually join the world.

Climb on his bike.

When the mood struck, which probably was often, he’d light up a cigar, grab an adult beverage and hit one of Miami’s beaches.

Post-NFL life was treating him about as well as possible. The only interruption was an occasional call from Frank Reich asking if Wayne was ready to do something else.

For a peek into Wayne’s life, all you had to do was follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

“I enjoy old school. I enjoy living it up,’’ he said Tuesday.

That was then.

But at some point, Wayne realized he was ready to exchange one regimen for another.

He realized it was time to quit making small talk when Reich called only to inform him he wasn’t interested in returning to the Indianapolis Colts as an assistant coach.

Wayne smiled as he recalled the most recent time Reich dialed him up.

“At some point he’s gonna stop asking me. Who likes rejection?’’ he said. “You can only take ‘no’ so many times.

“Before that happens, I wanted to make sure I take a swing at it. I’m excited. I am.’’

Wayne is back. Not for another Ring of Honor ceremony – his or one of his former teammates – and not as an offseason intern tasked with sharing as much of his experience as possible in a short period of time.

He’s back. As Reich’s receiver’s coach.

Trust us, Wayne still will find time to light up a cigar, put his feet up and sip a mixed drink.

“There’s cigar bars in Indy,’’ noted Cato June , another former Colts’ standout added to Reich’s staff, as assistant linebackers coach.

But as much as Wayne was comfortable with his old regimen that followed a 14-year, Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Colts as a prolific, decorated receiver, he’s adjusting.

He’s 43 and eager to embark on the next phase of his life.

“I’ve done the beach for eight years,’’ Wayne said. “You can never get tired of the beach, I know. But I also know the beach ain’t going nowhere. It’ll be there.

“This right here, this ain’t going to always be here.’’

It simply was time.

“I do think it’s the right time,’’ Wayne said. “First of all, you’ve got to be mentally ready. All the other times he asked me, I wasn’t ready. I was still enjoying retirement. My kids were still young. Now my kids are a little older, I’ve got a little bit more UV rays in my system, and I just feel like this is it.

“At some point in time, we all gonna be horizontal. My expiration date is gonna come, and I feel like what’s the purpose if I’m deceased and I didn’t give anybody no knowledge?’’

Wayne should command the receivers room. He’s been there, done that. He ranks 10 th in NFL history with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 yards. He’s one of the most prolific receivers in postseason history with 93 receptions (5 th ) and 1,254 yards (7 th ). He’s won a Super Bowl, been All-Pro and named to six Pro Bowls.

“I just feel like I’ve got something I can give, I can share,’’ Wayne said, quickly adding “I don’t think any of my kids are going to be receivers so there’s no sense waiting on them.’’

His four sons will continue their lives in South Florida while their dad travels another path with the Colts.

“I want to do that,’’ Wayne said of coaching. “Why not do it here if I’ve got the chance?

“I only know blue.’’

Returning to Colts “dream come true” for Cato June

It was during Wayne’s internship in ’18 that general manager Chris Ballard saw his possibilities as a coach. He watched as Wayne worked with T.Y. Hilton and many of the team’s young receivers.

“He said, ‘Man, I really think you can do this. You look good doing this,’’’ Wayne said. “But he said, ‘Just remember one thing. Everybody can’t be you.’

“Listen, I know all eyes are going to be on me. And that’s cool. That’s been my whole life.’’

Once players return to the team complex in mid-April, Wayne will do things his way.

“I’m gonna be me,’’ he said. “That’s all I know to be. I ain’t reading no books.’’

Wayne sought the counsel of 20-25 coaches before finally accepting Reich’s sales pitch.

“I’ve done my research,’’ he said. “I know it’s a grind. I know I’m gonna be here all day. It is what it is.’’

That’s the overriding feature of Wayne’s newest regimen.

“I’m here all night,’’ he said. “Get here, no daylight. Leave here, there ain’t no daylight. And we just had Daylight Savings Time.’’

This next chapter in his life requires sacrifice, and Wayne realizes it. Away from the family. Relaxation time must be carved around his time at the Colts’ complex.

That was a dominant theme as Wayne and June – former teammates, now coaching colleagues – talked recently.

June had climbed the ladder for 10 years: from his alma mater, Anacostia High School in Washington D.C. to Howard University to UMass to Bowling Green. Wayne was preparing to step into the deep end of the pool.

“The conversation was very interesting,’’ June said. “For me it was ‘How could I help reel him in and make it look real?’ but at the same time give him the perspective of ‘This is what to expect.’ You question you have to answer is ‘Do I really want to coach?’

“You’re a former player, and you’re used to being on the grass (practice field). That’s awesome. But as a coach you spend so much time not on the grass but preparing for the grass. That’s the preparation part people don’t see.’’

And then there’s losing the freedom to do whatever you want whenever you want.

“It’s a different schedule, and you have to understand that,’’ June said. “The window of opportunity to have a cigar by the pool will be different. You’ll learn how to adjust to those different windows.’’

Wayne understood.

“Time, the sacrifice, the family . . . kids, lot of those things,’’ he nodded. “And just giving up the stuff that I enjoy. That’s the biggest thing, and I enjoy a lot of stuff.

“But once I got that out of my system, I felt like this was the time.’’

There might have been one reason for Wayne to balk at Reich’s coaching proposal.

“You know how cold it is here?” Wayne said with a smile. “Cold. That’s the No. 1 factor.

“It’s probably 85 degrees is Miami right now.’’

Wrong. Tuesday’s high in Miami was 76. It’ll be 84 on Wednesday.

