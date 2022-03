After close to two years of voracious buying, the run on vacation homes in the U.S. has started to slow. Although the demand for second homes was 35% higher than pre-pandemic levels in February, it was notably down from January, when demand was up 87% since that time, according to a report Tuesday from Redfin. Last month’s demand reached its lowest level since May 2020.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO