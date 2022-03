Mask mandates are falling in many places as the winter wave of COVID-19 cases recedes, but don’t toss that KN-95 just yet, especially if you do any traveling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other mass transit, according to a U.S. official, but the existing face covering requirement will be extended another month — through April 18.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO