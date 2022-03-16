ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County 19-year-old accused of trying to kill grandmother

 3 days ago
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of trying to kill his grandmother. Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Clapp Mill...

WFMY NEWS2

Police investigating Woodbriar Ave. shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting. It occurred Friday night just before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road. Officers said they found one person shot. Police are still investigating the shooting. WFMY News 2 is working to find out more about...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

16-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing. She was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of Rosalyn Drive in Burlington. She was wearing a gold jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black and white air Jordan shoes. Police are concerned about her well-being.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Numerous shots fired near apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police blocked off Webster Road in both directions as officers investigated a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived around 5:51 p.m. A caller said numerous shots were fired in the area and that people could be injured. Greensboro police said officers searched the apartment complex on Sails Way but did not find any victims or damaged property.
GREENSBORO, NC
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Man arrested after setting his home on fire in Lexington, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing jail time after being accused of setting his mobile home on fire in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said several fire crews got a report about a mobile home fire on Riverview Drive on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they worked hard to put out the fire. Later on, detectives determined the resident was responsible for the fire.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Greensboro man returns home safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: A silver alert issued for a missing Greensboro man has been canceled. Police were looking for Cory Overton, 39, but now say he's been found safe. Original: Cory Overton was last seen in the area and is 6' 0" tall and weighs 200 pounds. Overton is Black and has brown eyes. He was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue/gray t-shirt with Special Olympics logo on the t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and Nike leather sneakers. They said he could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Body identified after train hits car in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed after a train hit his car in Davidson County. It happened on Jan. 15 around 9:00 p.m. at the Rowan County/Davidson County line. Investigators said the conductor saw the car on the tracks and tried to honk the horn to get the driver to move. They also tried to slow the train but it hit the car and pushed it into the Yadkin River.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Stabbing victim in critical condition in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing. Police said someone was stabbed Tuesday just before 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Greene Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police have not released any details about the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

National Author Donates 100 Books to Guilford County Jail

National author and global resilience trainer, Duncan Kirkwood donated 100 copies of his book, "Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics" to the Guilford County Jail. Kirkwood says members of the Buffalo, New York community contributed to the donations after a social media follow from Greensboro saw the author do a similar giveaway in Buffalo.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 teens charged after stealing car with baby inside, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two teenagers were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft after stealing a car with a baby inside, according to police. It happened Sunday afternoon. High Point police said the baby's mother started her car to warm it up and strapped her baby in a car seat. Jacobs ran back inside her apartment, in Brentwood Crossing, for a moment, and when she returned, the 9-month-old and her car were gone.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children abducted found safe but deputies still searching for mom

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two children who were abducted by their mother are safe, according to the Archdale Police Department. They located the children in the Seagrove area of Randolph County. Police said the two children were taken Monday night from their grandmother’s house by their mom who doesn’t have custody. Detectives said the abduction didn’t warrant an Amber Alert because the grandmother didn’t believe the children were in danger.
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Property owner displaced after fire in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman Fire officials said a large junkyard fire is out on a property owner's land. The owner had to leave because of the damage. The fire started Monday evening. It took crews two to three hours to put the fire on Idlewild Drive Extension out. Viewer...
RANDLEMAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting victim found near nature trail thanks to runners

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people running on a nature trail discovered a shooting victim Sunday night. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the runners discovered a man who was shot in a wooded area near the nature trail on Townbranch Road in Graham. They said the man was found just before 5:15 p.m. near the Alamance Christian School's baseball field. They said he was transported to the hospital.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mount Tabor shooting: Court docs reveal new details about 16-year-old suspect

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details about Maurice Evans Jr., the 16-year-old Mount Tabor High School student accused of shooting and killing his classmate on campus on Sept. 1, 2021. The documents state that on the day of the shooting, officers spoke with students, who told them "Maurice felt he was going to get jumped by other students, so he brought the handgun to school."
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
