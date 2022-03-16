Alamance County 19-year-old accused of trying to kill grandmother

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: A silver alert issued for a missing Greensboro man has been canceled. Police were looking for Cory Overton, 39, but now say he's been found safe. Original: Cory Overton was last seen in the area and is 6' 0" tall and weighs 200 pounds. Overton is Black and has brown eyes. He was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue/gray t-shirt with Special Olympics logo on the t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and Nike leather sneakers. They said he could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

