Idaho State

Lawsuit filed over eastern Idaho gold mine

Idaho's Newschannel 7
 3 days ago
KILGORE, Idaho — Local conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over the agency's approval to expand mining in the Centennial Mountains. Canadian mining company Excellon Resources plans to build a gold mine in a 16,700-acre area of national forest north of Kilgore. The Idaho...

