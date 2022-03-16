Daywatch: Cops won’t face charges in Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez shootings | Civil filing accuses Phil Cline of lying in murder case | Nominate your favorite Chicago restaurants

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Phil Cline, foreground, speaks during a press conference on March 27, 2007, at Chicago Police Headquarters. Aly Morris/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Almost a year after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago police officer in a Little Village alley, sparking shock and grief around the country, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would not bring criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.

Nor will they charge the officer who killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who was shot by police just days after Toledo’s death.

Both Toledo and Alvarez were carrying guns on the nights they were shot, and despite the sorrow of their families and Foxx’s “deep, deep concerns” about police foot pursuits, prosecutors determined that both officers reasonably believed they were in danger when they opened fire, Foxx said at a news conference Tuesday.

“There are no winners in this very tragic situation,” she said, saying there was not sufficient evidence to bring murder charges against either officer.

Toledo and Alvarez were shot in the course of foot chases, which led to calls for a set of guidelines governing police foot pursuits. Alvarez’s family has filed a lawsuit alleging the city bears responsibility for the death in part because police had no such policy when he was shot.

While the city implemented a temporary policy in May, a couple of months after the shootings, the final guidance still is in its last stages of completion after rounds of community feedback.

— Megan Crepeau, Paige Fry, Stephanie Casanova

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Lawyers for an ailing 73-year-old man freed after 33 years in prison for a double murder now say they can prove a high-ranking police officer lied under oath in a case tainted by a notorious squad of Chicago officers known for torturing suspects.

A motion filed Wednesday in Robert Smith’s federal case — seeking millions in damages for the decades he lost — says unearthed Chicago Police Department records show then-Lt. Philip Cline perjured himself by testifying he took Smith’s confession hours after the crime.

The allegations are striking because Cline — who went on to serve as Chicago police superintendent under Mayor Richard M. Daley — has previously remained untarnished by the police torture scandal involving a group of detectives linked to disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Daniel Boone Elementary will likely bear a different name when the West Ridge school marks its 100th anniversary in a few years.

Boone’s Local School Council decided in January to ax its frontiersman namesake after the Chicago Public Schools equity office determined slave owner Daniel Boone was a “historically egregious figure.” Boone is moving forward with the name change as CPS drafts a policy for schools that want to dump names and mascots tied to slavery, racism and misogyny.

Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 were back on the picket line Tuesday , as classes were canceled for a seventh day for the 4,200 students enrolled at the district’s three high schools.

District 209 Superintendent Rodney Alexander said in a Tuesday statement that classes will be canceled through Thursday at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park.

The Inspired Home Show, the first major trade show to cancel at McCormick Place as the pandemic hit in March 2020, was also the first to welcome visitors back to the city’s convention center two years later, drawing 20,000 visitors over three days.

While attendance was down about 60% from 2019, organizers were both pleased and relieved to pull the show off, a symbolic bookend to the COVID-19 convention crash .

The economic engine of Chicago’s tourism industry, McCormick Place was hard-hit by the pandemic, with more than 230 event cancellations costing the city about 3.4 million attendees and nearly $3.1 billion in economic impact. McCormick Place has 176 events on the calendar this year and projects nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact for the city.

We’ve narrowed it down from hundreds of nominations that spanned from Wadsworth on the Wisconsin border to Scottsdale, Arizona, (when we said best Chicago-style pizza, it’s true we never specified the pizza had to be in Chicago) to name the finalists for the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Food Awards.

And now, they each have an equal shot at the final prize — but it’s up to you to decide the winners.

Vote daily at chicagotribune.com/FoodAwards2022 through Friday, March 25, and help your favorites best their competition.