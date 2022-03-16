ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Synergis Software, Quakertown, Rebrands Its Engineering Workflow Product

 3 days ago

Synergis Software’s rebrand positions it as more effective in streamlining and automating workflow for engineers.Image via Giorgio Fonda at Creative Commons.

Synergis Software, the Quakertown provider of engineering document management and workflow solutions, is rebranding those capabilities as Adept. The revised product marketing will highlight four aspects of the technology:

  • Clarity
  • Control
  • Alignment
  • Harmony

The new focus will be reflected in the company’s relaunched website, designed to accelerate engineering projects, streamline operations, reduce risk, and lower costs.

“We see so much opportunity to have a positive impact on the customers we serve, which is why we’re making major investments in the company,” states Scott Lamond, vice president of marketing.

The Adept platform is used by 120,000 users worldwide, including Dow Chemical, Con Edison, Amazon, Merck, and General Mills. It currently manages over $1B in digital assets.

New functionalities include integrated visualization solution for 2- and 3-D engineering designs and feature enhancements and support for new versions of mainstream CAD systems.

Further, a new Cloud version of Adept is underway for customers who want to lower IT costs and simplify deployment and upgrades.

“We’ll continue to build on Synergis Software’s legacy of extraordinary, love-based service and treating customers like family,” added Lamond.

“We couldn’t have arrived at this moment without 30 years of thoughtful, collaborative, and visionary support from our customer community and the individuals who have shaped us. We’re grateful for their influence as we build our future together,” he concluded.

Bucks County, PA
