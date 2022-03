Candidate qualifying for Gwinnett County Board of Education seats will be different this week as a byproduct of the shift to nonpartisan school board elections. Qualifying begins Monday and lasts through noon on Friday for all races that will be up for election this year, from governor and Congress all the way down to Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District. The biggest change this year will be where candidates for county school board seats go to file their qualifying paperwork now that those races are nonpartisan.

