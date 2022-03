Unable to access Google Maps this morning? Not able to get a search result? The problem wasn't you, it was Google. According to DownDetector.com, reports it received from Google users (and aren't we all Google users?) indicated that there was a problem with the company's apps starting this morning. The number of reports submitted to DownDetector soared from 22 at 11:05 am EDT peaking at 877 an hour and 35 minutes later.

INTERNET ・ 23 HOURS AGO