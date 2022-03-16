5 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Your Summer Travel Plans

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our March 9 segment, we will highlight The Parking Spot! This company is dedicated to ensuring that all your travel plans succeed and are seamless, through taking the hassle out of getting to the airport! With confusing parking garages, traffic and airport construction it is common to build stress before your big trip, or worse miss your flight. The Parking Spot eliminates those risks with hospitality and simplicity for their clients. Affordable short and long-term airport parking is available and made easy. You can rest assured, knowing that your vehicle is secure in a fully fenced off-airport parking facility with 24/7 shuttle service to your airport. The Parking Spot has multiple locations at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport and offers App-enabled touchless entry and exit. Learn about a special offer for ABC13 viewers!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO