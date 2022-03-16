Two ‘intoxicated’ males beat up traffic cone

Ukraine’s president said Russia is trying to starve his country’s cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for “generations.” The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
Brian Kilmeade slammed White House press secretary Jen Psaki's attempt to "spin" President Biden's call with China's Xi Jinping, saying China walked away from its phone call with Biden thinking it has the "upper hand" on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday. BRIAN KILMEADE: President Biden held what was billed as a...
A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an "incident" in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials. The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation. The Joint Rescue...
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
(CNN) — The University of the Southwest golf teams -- a mix of students from the US, Canada, Mexico and Portugal -- were returning to campus after a tournament when a pickup truck suddenly veered in front of their van in rural Texas. The fiery crash Tuesday night killed...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will face sharp questions from Republican lawmakers this coming week about the work she did as a public defender representing four Guantanamo Bay detainees. Some Republicans say Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of “defending terrorists” and they...
Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn....
Comments / 0