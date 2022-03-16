ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Co. kid goes viral with black belt karate skills

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine posting a video of a martial arts routine on social media, going to bed, and then waking up to learn that you’ve gone viral! That’s what happened to a very accomplished ‘karate kid’ from Patrick County last summer.

Gavin Dollarhite got involved in karate at the age of five. Now, at age 10, Dollarhite has won hundreds of competitions, earned his black belt, and is one of the top-ranked martial artists in the country for boys under the age of 12.

In July 2021, Dollarhite posted a video on Instagram of one of his most successful bow staff routines . That video received a million views overnight and earned him about 29,000 new followers. To date, the video has more than 12 million views.

Terry Crews awards scholarship to Henry Co. student

As a way to honor Dollarhite and promote his unique sport, Jones Soda company — which is known for its creative labels — will feature the Patrick Springs boy’s bow staff moves on more than 100,000 bottles hitting stores this month.

The labels allow Dollarhite’s moves to come to life through new augmented reality technology via a QR code. You can watch an example of that technology by clicking here .

Dollarhite stopped by the station to speak with WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown about his passion for karate and his experience as a social media star. He also taught the “Good Day Virginia” anchors some martial arts moves in the parking lot!

If you want to check out Dollarhite’s amazing karate skills, you can check out his videos on Instagram , TikTok , or YouTube .

