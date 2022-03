FL1 Radio is live for Girls Basketball Class B State Semifinal action! The Waterloo Indians and the Putnam Valley Tigers square off to see who gets the right to play in the championship game. Paul Russo and Nate Sharman have the call from Hudson Valley Community College. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 with pregame coverage starting at 12:15!

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO