Doylestown, PA

Theatrical Presentations Coming to Doylestown Are Summery, Savory, Sassy, Silly Delights

 3 days ago

Tony n' Tina's Wedding, one of three stage presentations this summer being promoted by the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.Image via Lynne Schreur at Creative Commons. The cast shown here is from a New Jersey production.

Doylestown is in for a tune-filled, laugh-packed summer of theatrical entertainment, as reported in The Business & Arts Journal, the publication of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.

Three productions will take place at the Bucks County Center of the Performing Arts on the campus of Delaware Valley University.

The first is Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding (June 22–26), the interactive comedy where audiences become guests at an over-the-top Italian-American matrimonial ceremony and reception.

The evening includes a meal; therefore, its setting will not be the in the theater but, rather, in a reception-type space elsewhere on campus. The environment will reflect a large-scale union of two families, with table seating, a live band, and plenty of boisterous relatives.

Next is A Musical Cooking Lesson with the Calamari Sisters (July 27–31). It is hilarious combination of failed dishes, singing, dancing, and improv, all wrapped around a story line of two culinary siblings navigating their way through their final cable-access cooking show.

The third night of entertainment is the 1966 Broadway musical Sweet Charity (Aug. 4–14). Based on an Italian film, it’s the story of a taxi dancer at New York’s fictitious Fandango Ballroom and the numerous ups and downs she encounters. In its initial run, the show won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Choreography for Bob Fosse.

Ticket information on this theatrical trio is available online.

Image via Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Inc.

Rita’s Italian Ice Bets That Casino Patrons Will Gush Over Its Flavorful Treats

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is expanding its footprint beyond traditional shopping centers, malls, and neighborhood events.Image via repjoeheck at Creative Commons. Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the Bensalem-based frozen treat brand, is taking a strategic step forward into what it calls “nontraditional locations.” The Mar. 20 opening of a shop within Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Avenue, represents a significant expansion of its traditional kiosk-mall-food truck retail footprint.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
