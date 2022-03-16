ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This Dividend King Landlord Shows How Good the Apartment Market Is Today

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make money by charging tenants rent, so this is an important metric to monitor. However, different property types have different rent dynamics. Which is why it's so interesting that retail-focused Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is highlighting the success of a new apartment building in one of its mixed-use projects. Here's what you need to know.

A great history

Federal Realty's biggest claim to fame is that it has increased its dividend annually for longer than any other REIT . Its streak is actually pretty incredible, at more than 50 years. That makes it a Dividend King -- the only REIT to have achieved that feat. With that kind of track record, investors should probably be paying close attention to what management says. Indeed, you don't build a dividend streak like this one without doing a lot of things well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP5J2_0egkDdK500

Image source: Getty Images.

The core of Federal Realty's portfolio is its strip malls and power centers, which together account for about 60% of its rents. These generally have grocery stores as anchor tenants and draw customers on a consistent basis. The company is something of a sharpshooter, though, with only about 100 properties. Unlike peers that own three times as many properties, or more, Federal Realty's centers are highly targeted in just nine core markets.

Basically, Federal Realty is looking to be in the best locations in the best markets. Think high average personal net worth and a large population and you'll understand exactly what management is looking for when it buys. It's also particularly fond of markets where building new supply is difficult -- which dovetails well with the logic Federal Realty uses for its mixed-use developments.

Similar model, similar results

Federal Realty's mixed-use properties, which make up about 36% of its portfolio, are interesting. These are multistage development projects that get completed over time, offering built-in growth opportunities. Given the long-term nature of these developments, location here matters even more than for the REIT's strip-mall assets. And given that mixed use includes retail, office, and residential property types, adding some diversification to the REIT's portfolio, these are fairly complex endeavors.

One particular project offers significant insight into the company's apartment development efforts. Assembly Row, located outside of Boston, opened a new 500-unit apartment building in 2018. The property was largely filled up before the coronavirus pandemic, between 2018 and 2019. Literally next door to this building, Federal Realty just opened another 500-unit apartment building, and the rents it is getting are 15% higher. For all intents and purposes, these are virtually identical buildings.

That said, these are in the hot Boston market. The story from the pandemic was that people were leaving the big cities and not looking to go back, thanks to the increased ability to work remotely. And yet demand has clearly been robust at Assembly Row, given the sizable rent rate increases for Federal Realty's new development. Moreover, demographics in the area are skewed toward younger adults/families with high educations and sizable salaries. Basically, the people who want to live in Assembly Row are the same type of people who have always wanted to live in and around urban centers. Despite the pandemic, Federal Realty's newly opened apartment shows things haven't changed as much as many predicted for big-city apartments.

One piece of a bigger puzzle

For Federal Realty investors, the rent rates at Assembly Row present an interesting piece of information that shows that the REIT continues to execute well. Yes, it's good news, but this is just one small part of a much larger development, which itself is part of a larger REIT. From a broader perspective, however, the strength of these two sister properties shows that cities remain a powerful draw. And that, importantly, remains true even after a global pandemic, offering a potentially positive outlook for everything from urban apartments to offices to retail.

10 stocks we like better than Federal Realty Investment Trust
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Reuben Gregg Brewer owns Federal Realty Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Meet the Market's Newest High Dividend Stock

This stock is cheap, is upping its shareholder returns, and plays in the world of growing technology spend. Investors should take advantage of the post-earnings dip -- even conservative investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Market Development#Dividend#Frt#Federal Realty#Reit
Seeking Alpha

2 Dividend Kings And Princes To Buy In March

"There is only one criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive years." - Dogs of the Dow. Foreword. As supplement to this article, please note that Dogs of the Dow has published a...
STOCKS
KTEN.com

How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends

A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by earning an income. Due to currently low yields on dividend-paying shares, though, it’s particularly challenging to accumulate enough capital to generate income strictly from dividends. Therefore, a successful strategy leading to retirement at 55 will likely call for radical cuts in living expenses.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Check Out This Dividend King You've Probably Never Heard Of

Lancaster Colony sells niche food products with strong brands. The company's strong finances power ongoing dividend growth. The stock is a bit expensive today but poised for continued success. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Seekingalpha.com

Is QYLD A Good Choice For Dividend Portfolios? What To Make Of Its 14% Yield

Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is a tech investment that seeks to generate income primarily. Tech investments can be exciting since many tech stocks offer considerable growth potential due to global macro tailwinds such as digitalization, e-commerce, and many more. At the same time, tech stocks oftentimes do not offer high dividend yields, however. The Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) seeks to combine tech exposure with a sizeable dividend yield. In this report, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of an investment in QYLD.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy