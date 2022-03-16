Obituary of Higinio Guillermo Salcido, 60

Higinio Guillermo Salcido.

– Higinio Guillermo Salcido, 60, of King City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 13, 2022.

Higinio was born on Jan. 21, 1962, to Guillermo “Willie” and Lucy Salcido. The oldest of four boys, he grew up in King City and attended St. John’s Catholic School, and was a proud member of the Knights of the Alter. He then went on to graduate from King City High School in 1980. Higinio had a love for the game of basketball and achieved MTAL All League on the varsity basketball team. After high school, he ventured to Phoenix, Arizona, and worked in the restaurant and modeling industries. He returned to King City to work for the family plumbing business, Salcido Service, where he enjoyed working alongside his father. His time working for Salcido Service spearheaded his career of 21 years with the Department of Corrections as a Plumber III.

Higinio’s love for his family, friends, and the community was evident in the way he lived. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, godfather, cousin, nephew and friend. He was a steadfast member of the community, serving 15 years with the King City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 4th degree Knight of the King City Knights of Columbus where he held the role of Grand Knight in 1998, and a lifelong member of St. John’s Church. These were just some of the many organizations he enjoyed volunteering his time with.

Higinio was an avid sports fan and followed his favorite professional sports teams, especially the Buffalo Bills. He loved to barbeque and had the skills to match. Gathering around the pit with family and friends while sharing laughs and delicious samples was one of Higinio’s favorite past-times. He enjoyed barbequing for fundraising events for KCHS Mustang Bench, King City Little League, Knights of Columbus, King City Fire Department, Templeton High School FFA, and Templeton Youth Football and Baseball leagues. He will always be remembered for preparing the perfect prime rib each year on Christmas Day. Higinio was kind-hearted, generous, and always thought of others first. He will be dearly missed by so many.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin, of 25 years; children Jordan, Julianne, and Joseph; grandchildren Cruz and Nova; brothers George (Cindy), Tom (Sharise) and Tim (Chrissy); mother-in-law Dianne; father-in-law Bob (Terry); brother-in-law Steve (Ava); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lucy Salcido.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission San Antonio De Padua or a favorite charity in Higinio’s memory.

Funeral services

Rosary will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 504 N. Third St. in King City. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral mass in the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds immediately following the funeral mass.

