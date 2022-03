DETROIT -- The penultimate bout of Nick Suriano’s nomadic collegiate career managed to touch all the bases. The first national champion in Rutgers history will now attempt to win one for Michigan after punching his ticket to Saturday’s 125-pound final at the NCAA Championships. It will be his third time on the Saturday night stage, which necessitates a reminder of how it could have been his fourth had he not broken his ankle at Penn State as a freshman. Oh, and he posted a 3-1 win over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney – a counterpart from his days in residency with the Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club – in Friday’s semifinal round at Little Caesars Arena.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO