BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the kind of lunch hour rush on a warm March day that Pagliuca’s restaurant in Boston’s North End neighborhood has been hoping for. Now looking forward to outdoor dining, that’s been a lifeline during the pandemic, is coming with a big price. “Disgusting, I’ll be honest it’s disgusting,” said owner Joseph Pagliuca. Because North End restaurant owners like Pagliuca now have to pay $7500 for a permit to put seats outside, money the city says will go toward street and sidewalk cleaning and covering some lost parking spaces. But Pagliuca says the neighborhood...

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO