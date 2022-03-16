SEPTA’s Bristol Station Receives Capital Infusion to Become Fully ADA Compliant

SEPTA Bristol Station. Image via Allen Cross at Google Maps.

Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is enabling SEPTA to speed plans to reconfigure the Bristol Station for disabled access. The infusion of capital is part of a federal program to improve roads, bridges, and railways.

The 2022 funds, $7.5 million, are part of a $30 million reconstruction to bring the platform and station into compliance with ADA accessibility provisions. It shortens considerably the work’s 2027 targeted start date, a lengthy timeline established by lack of resources.

The announcement came from Rep. Fitzpatrick, who worked to craft and pass the IIJA.

“This money will help SEPTA better serve people across Bucks [County],” he said. “I look forward to seeing even more projects that would only happen as a result of the IIJA.”

SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards thanked the Representative for his bipartisan leadership in the bill’s passage. The effort, she said, will “…help SEPTA accelerate much needed repair and replacement work, and I think our riders and communities will be pleased.”