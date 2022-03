Astronomers have discovered two supermassive black holes that are 99% of the way to a violent collision that will rock the very fabric of space-time. The black holes, which share the name PKS 2131-021, are locked in a dance of doom about 9 billion light-years from Earth, according to a study published Feb. 23 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The two objects have moved steadily toward each other for about 100 million years, according to a statement from NASA, and now they share a binary orbit, with the two black holes orbiting each other every two years or so.

ASTRONOMY ・ 17 DAYS AGO