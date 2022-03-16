Fairless Hills Auto Dealer Donates Cars for Bucks County Technical High School Students to Dissect

A red Ford Focus like this one has been donated for student study to the Bucks County Technical High School. Image via Asya Apelsin at Creative Commons.

Like biology students with a frog, class participants at Bucks County Technical High School will gain hands-on knowledge of two Ford compacts by working closely on one. Bucks Local News covered the car coursework, made possible by a Fred Beans Automotive Group donation.

The cars — one red Focus and one white one — will give students hand-on experience with vehicle systems and technology. The training is intended to increase their readiness to enter the workforce.

Dawn Griffin, Fred Beans ’ assistant parts director, is on the technical high school’s advisory council. She brought news of the need to the dealership, which collaborated with Ford’s regional service division to make the donation.

“We are so grateful to Ford Motor Company for heeding our call to support Bucks County Technical High School with the donation of these two vehicles,” said Fred Beans. “We understand the tremendous value of career-focused programing to prepare the next generation for automotive careers and help maintain our strength as an industry.

Fred Beans Automotive Group has a history of employing Bucks County Technical High School grads and is eager to continue filling its employment pipeline with local alumni.