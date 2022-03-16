Kohr Explores: Raise a glass on St. Patrick’s Day at Kells Irish Pub
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Patrick’s day has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with food, drinks and a whole lot of green!
Oregon’s largest St. Paddy’s Day festival started over the weekend at Kells Irish Pub ‘s two Portland locations. But Thursday is the big day.
Kohr Harlan shares a sneak peek of all the hijinks and merriment you can expect from the pub's NW 21st Avenue location.
