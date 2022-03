A $6.85 million contract has been approved that will mean the addition of eight new electric buses at BWI Marshall Airport in Baltimore. The contract with New Flyer of America Inc. was approved Tuesday by Maryland’s Board of Public Works, with Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford sitting in as chair for Gov. Larry Hogan. The configured price is $858,363.70 per bus, according to the board’s agenda.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO